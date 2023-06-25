The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .292.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 68.7% of his 67 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .345 AVG .244 .382 OBP .314 .611 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 25 RBI 15 20/8 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings