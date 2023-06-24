How to Watch the Rockies vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Chase Anderson will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 344 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.537 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Anderson (0-1) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Anderson has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
