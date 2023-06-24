Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-48) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Angels and Chase Anderson (0-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 15-35 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (344 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule