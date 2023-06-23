Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will see Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 243 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 337 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.536 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (4-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 15, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Freeland has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan

