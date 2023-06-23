Arthur Rinderknech will meet Christopher Eubanks next in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals. Rinderknech's odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1200.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mallorca Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rinderknech at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rinderknech's Next Match

After beating Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2, Rinderknech will play Eubanks in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:20 AM ET.

Want to bet on Rinderknech? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rinderknech Stats

  • Rinderknech beat No. 73-ranked Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the .
  • Rinderknech is 22-21 over the past year, with no tournament victories.
  • Rinderknech is 4-4 on grass over the past 12 months.
  • Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 43 matches and 24.8 games per match.
  • Rinderknech, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.4 games per match.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 17.0% on return.
  • Rinderknech has been victorious in 87.8% of his service games on grass over the past year and 17.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.