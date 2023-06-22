The Minnesota Lynx (4-8) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, June 22 game against the Connecticut Sun (10-3) at Target Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Lynx claimed a 67-61 win against the Sparks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is averaging team highs in points (20.9 per game) and rebounds (7.6). And she is contributing 2.5 assists, making 48.9% of her shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Jessica Shepard is putting up a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And she is contributing 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds, making 53.2% of her shots from the floor.

The Lynx get 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tiffany Mitchell.

Kayla McBride is putting up 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 39.8% of her shots from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Lynx get 3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -4.5 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.