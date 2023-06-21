The Cincinnati Reds (39-35) hope to sweep the Colorado Rockies (29-47) on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, beginning at 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (3-0) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-3) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Seabold is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Seabold has five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Connor Seabold vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .255 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 639 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 357 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.404) and are 24th in all of MLB with 68 home runs.

Seabold has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.538 WHIP against the Reds this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .421 batting average over one appearance.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds' Abbott (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .161.

Abbott will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

