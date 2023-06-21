Nolan Jones -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is batting .354 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Jones has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (34.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Jones has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
.355 AVG .353
.429 OBP .441
.710 SLG .588
5 XBH 8
3 HR 2
8 RBI 6
10/4 K/BB 20/7
4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Abbott (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .161 against him.
