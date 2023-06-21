Elehuris Montero returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .179.
  • Montero has recorded a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 17
.286 AVG .125
.333 OBP .155
.357 SLG .232
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
9/2 K/BB 26/1
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .161 batting average against him.
