After batting .160 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .188 with two doubles and four walks.

Wynns has a base hit in nine of 18 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this year (22.2%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 .250 AVG .200 .294 OBP .333 .313 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 1/1 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings