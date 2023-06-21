Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After batting .160 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .188 with two doubles and four walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in nine of 18 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.200
|.294
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .161 against him.
