The Cincinnati Reds (38-35) carry a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis.

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214 in eight games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lively has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Ben Lively vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 328 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 62 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 1-for-8 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

