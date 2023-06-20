The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon take the field against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 62 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 328 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Davis has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.