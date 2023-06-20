Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Reds.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .291 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (45 of 64), with more than one hit 20 times (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.336
|AVG
|.252
|.376
|OBP
|.319
|.579
|SLG
|.366
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|19/8
|K/BB
|30/11
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
