On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 72 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

McMahon is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 26 games this season (37.7%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .292 AVG .266 .368 OBP .350 .542 SLG .496 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 48/14 K/BB 40/18 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings