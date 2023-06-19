Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at 7:10 PM (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-0) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-6).
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (324 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
