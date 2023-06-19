Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .320 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In nine of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.355
|AVG
|.295
|.429
|OBP
|.380
|.710
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|4
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
