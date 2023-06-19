Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 41 of 64 games this year (64.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (23.4%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (26.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 games this year (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .278 AVG .195 .345 OBP .286 .444 SLG .313 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

