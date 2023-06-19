Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 41 of 64 games this year (64.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (26.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 games this year (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.278
|AVG
|.195
|.345
|OBP
|.286
|.444
|SLG
|.313
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
