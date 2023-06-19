The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 70 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (29 of 70), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .271 AVG .242 .306 OBP .279 .441 SLG .386 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 14 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings