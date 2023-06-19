Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .289 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 22 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.336
|AVG
|.246
|.376
|OBP
|.315
|.579
|SLG
|.339
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|19/8
|K/BB
|29/11
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
