Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .289 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (30.2%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 22 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .336 AVG .246 .376 OBP .315 .579 SLG .339 14 XBH 8 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 19/8 K/BB 29/11 1 SB 0

