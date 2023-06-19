Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After hitting .063 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .179 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In seven games this season (25.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.155
|.357
|SLG
|.232
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|26/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
