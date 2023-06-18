Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (69) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.
- McMahon has recorded a hit in 46 of 68 games this season (67.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.368
|OBP
|.336
|.542
|SLG
|.444
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|14
|48/14
|K/BB
|40/17
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
