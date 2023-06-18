The Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 69 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.351/.490 so far this year.

McMahon hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .295/.351/.464 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6) for his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 13 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .326/.401/.565 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.315/.496 on the season.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

