Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .292 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (34.2%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.
- In 17 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.347
|AVG
|.236
|.413
|OBP
|.309
|.514
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|14/7
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
