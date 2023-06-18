The Las Vegas Aces will be up against Jessica Shepard when the Aces (9-1) face the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, June 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Las Vegas earned a 96-63 victory versus Seattle. The Aces were led by Jackie Young's 28 points and Kelsey Plum's 19 points and four assists. With Napheesa Collier (25 PTS, 2 BLK, 69.2 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 77-72 against Los Angeles. Kayla McBride also added 16 points and two steals to the effort.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+800 to win)

Lynx (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (78.7 per game) and eighth in points allowed (83.4).

Minnesota is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.8) and best in rebounds allowed (32.1).

The Lynx are eighth in the league in assists (18.3 per game) in 2023.

Minnesota is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and rank ninth in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.1. It is seventh in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.5%.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Lynx are scoring fewer points at home (77.4 per game) than on the road (80). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (81.2) than on the road (85.6).

Minnesota grabs more rebounds per game at home (36.2) than away (33.4), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (31.4) than on the road (32.8).

The Lynx collect 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (18.2) than away (18.4).

At home, Minnesota commits 14.6 turnovers per game, 0.8 more than away (13.8). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 0.6 more than on the road (11.4).

At home the Lynx make 6.4 treys per game, 0.4 less than away (6.8). They shoot 30.5% from beyond the arc at home, 3.5% lower than away (34%).

At home, Minnesota gives up 7.6 treys per game, three fewer than away (10.6). It concedes 32.2% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 4.1% lower than away (36.3%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Lynx have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

Minnesota is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Lynx have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

