The Minnesota Lynx (3-7) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of their Sunday, June 18 game against the Las Vegas Aces (9-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Lynx came out on top in their most recent outing 77-72 against the Sparks on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3.0 2.2 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is No. 1 on the Lynx in scoring (20.7 points per game) and assists (2.7), and averages 7.0 rebounds. She also posts 1.7 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 1.0 block.

Jessica Shepard is No. 1 on the Lynx in rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (4.3), and averages 9.3 points. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. She also posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tiffany Mitchell is posting 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 47.6% of her shots from the floor.

The Lynx receive 3.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

