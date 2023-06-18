Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .255.

Tovar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last outings.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (48 of 69), with more than one hit 13 times (18.8%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven in a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.7%).

In 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .271 AVG .240 .306 OBP .277 .441 SLG .388 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 14 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 40/7 1 SB 2

