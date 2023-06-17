Ryan McMahon will lead the Colorado Rockies into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 58 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 316 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.503 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Seabold has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Shohei Ohtani

