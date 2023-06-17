How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Ryan McMahon will lead the Colorado Rockies into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 58 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 316 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.503 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Seabold has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Shohei Ohtani
