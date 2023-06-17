Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles and four walks while batting .263.
- In 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 42 games this year.
- In 11 games this year (26.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.300
|AVG
|.224
|.296
|OBP
|.264
|.357
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/0
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Elder (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.69 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
