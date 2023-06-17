Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 45 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .364, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (262 total).

The Guardians are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 360.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.357 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Bieber is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season.

Bieber is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Henry has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Triston McKenzie JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin

