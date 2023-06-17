How to Watch the Angels vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Salvador Perez and Taylor Ward will take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels meet on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Angels vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 101 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .433 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels rank 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (351 total runs).
- The Angels' .330 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Angels combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 64 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 255 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.
- The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- Griffin Canning (5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Canning has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Canning is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Mayers heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing five innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing seven hits.
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-6
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Dane Dunning
|6/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Cody Bradford
|6/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Andrew Heaney
|6/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/16/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Brady Singer
|6/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Mike Mayers
|6/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Zack Greinke
|6/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Michael Grove
|6/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Connor Seabold
|6/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Chase Anderson
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane McClanahan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.