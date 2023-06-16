The Atlanta Braves (43-26) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they square off against the Colorado Rockies (29-42) on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (3-2) for the Braves and Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet (1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing batters.

Lamet has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this matchup.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will send Shuster (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 5.05 ERA this season with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.8 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

