How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Truist Park.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 58 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 315 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.501 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Dinelson Lamet (1-3) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- Lamet has made one start of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 1.4 frames when he pitches.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Andrew Abbott
