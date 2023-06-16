Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 58 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 315 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.501 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Dinelson Lamet (1-3) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Lamet has made one start of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 1.4 frames when he pitches.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.