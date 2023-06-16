Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (43-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-42) facing off at Truist Park (on June 16) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 10.80 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 42.6%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (315 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule