Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .307.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (36.1%).
- He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (30.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (8.3%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (47.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.347
|AVG
|.262
|.413
|OBP
|.329
|.514
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|9
|17/6
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
