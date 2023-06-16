Lynx vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, June 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) play the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sparks matchup.
Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-5)
|163.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+165
Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks are 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Los Angeles has been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-1.
- A total of five out of the Sparks' games this season have gone over the point total.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.
