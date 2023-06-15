The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 away from home.

When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks compiled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +5000 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4000 12 November 27 Bears - +5000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

