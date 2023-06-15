The Atlanta Braves (42-26) will look for Marcell Ozuna to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7).

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.

Freeland is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver heads to the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up no earned runs.

He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .120 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

