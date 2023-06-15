Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 60 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this year (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.212
|.345
|OBP
|.300
|.444
|SLG
|.336
|15
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) starts for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.