The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

In 66.7% of his 60 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this year (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .278 AVG .212 .345 OBP .300 .444 SLG .336 15 XBH 8 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings