Harold Castro -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .263 with seven doubles and four walks.

Castro has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).

In 42 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Castro has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .300 AVG .224 .296 OBP .264 .357 SLG .269 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/0 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 0

