After hitting .074 with a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
.286 AVG .143
.333 OBP .160
.357 SLG .265
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
9/2 K/BB 23/0
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
