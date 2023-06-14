Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 56 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed 11 hits in four innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Gomber has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Spencer Strider 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson

