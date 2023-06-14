How to Watch the Rockies vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 56 home runs as a team.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed 11 hits in four innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Gomber has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Charlie Morton
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Spencer Strider
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
