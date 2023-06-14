Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- In 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%) Profar has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this season (28.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this season (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.212
|.345
|OBP
|.300
|.444
|SLG
|.336
|15
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
