Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.
- In 67.7% of his 65 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.7%).
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.306
|OBP
|.264
|.441
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|32/4
|K/BB
|37/7
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
