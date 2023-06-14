Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .200.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
.167 AVG .188
.167 OBP .263
.333 SLG .188
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
