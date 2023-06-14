Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .200.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.167
|AVG
|.188
|.167
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.188
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
