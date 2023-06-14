Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .200.

Wynns has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .167 AVG .188 .167 OBP .263 .333 SLG .188 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings