Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.339/.481 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits).

He's slashing .248/.327/.397 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 7 3.0 5 3 1 3 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 3.0 2 1 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 31 0.2 1 1 1 0 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 2.1 0 0 0 3 0 at Angels May. 22 2.0 2 1 1 3 1

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 71 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.361/.438 on the season.

Verdugo enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three walks.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

