The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .310 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Grichuk has had a hit in 26 of 34 games this year (76.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (35.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (29.4%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .347 AVG .263 .413 OBP .328 .514 SLG .351 11 XBH 3 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 17/6 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings