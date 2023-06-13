The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.

Profar has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with more than one RBI seven times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 59 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .278 AVG .213 .345 OBP .306 .444 SLG .343 15 XBH 8 2 HR 3 14 RBI 11 18/13 K/BB 29/15 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings