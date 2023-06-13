Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (43 of 64), with more than one hit 11 times (17.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.222
|.306
|OBP
|.270
|.441
|SLG
|.361
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|32/4
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
