Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Finals Game 5
Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets beat the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and Jimmy Butler had 25 for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Gordon
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bruce Brown
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|29.5
|13.5
|10.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.7
|Jamal Murray
|26.8
|5.7
|7.3
|2
|0.2
|3.1
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|12.1
|7.9
|1.5
|0.2
|0.5
|2.2
|Bruce Brown
|13.4
|4.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|1.4
