Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and Jimmy Butler had 25 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jamal Murray 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Aaron Gordon 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 7.9 1.5 0.2 0.5 2.2 Bruce Brown 13.4 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.6 1.4

