Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 5 on June 12, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+115)
- The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
- Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-182)
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.0 points per game this season, 5.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
- He has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-105)
|6.5 (-118)
|3.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-143)
- The 13.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Gordon averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Gordon has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (+100)
|10.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-110)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-110)
|6.5 (+105)
|6.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+170)
- The 26.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 3.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Butler has made 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
